BTS Becomes 1st Foreign Artist Since Michael Jackson To Top Oricon’s Album Sales Chart For 1st Half Of Year

BTS has simply made historical past on the Oricon charts!

On June 19, the Japanese music chart introduced that BTS had topped its album gross sales rankings for the primary half of 2020. Based on Oricon, the group’s newest album “Map of the Soul: 7” claimed No. 1 on the albums chart for the primary half of the 12 months after promoting 429,000 copies in Japan. “Map of the Soul: 7” additionally beforehand topped Oricon’s every day, weekly, and month-to-month albums charts following its launch in February.

Final 12 months, BTS got here in at No. three on Oricon’s albums chart for the primary half of 2019 with their mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Nevertheless, not solely is the rating a private achievement for the group, but it surely additionally marks the primary time in 36 years {that a} international artist has topped Oricon’s albums chart for the primary half of the 12 months. The final artist to perform the feat was Michael Jackson, who topped the chart in 1984 together with his iconic hit “Thriller.”

Moreover, BTS is the primary male artist to high the chart in three years, since veteran Japanese group SMAP final achieved the rating in 2017.

Following the success of their newest Korean album, BTS is at present gearing as much as launch their fourth Japanese studio album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” on July 15.

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

