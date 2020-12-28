BTS Becomes 1st Foreign Group To Earn RIAJ Platinum Certification For Streaming In Japan; TWICE Goes Gold And Silver With Multiple Songs

BTS has simply made historical past in Japan!

Earlier this 12 months, the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) applied a brand new certification system for on-line streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification programs for bodily album shipments and digital obtain gross sales. In response to the brand new system, songs are licensed silver as soon as they attain 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

In its newest batch of certifications (dated November 2020), the RIAJ formally awarded BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite” a platinum certification within the streaming class after the track surpassed over 100 million streams in simply three months. Though BTS has beforehand acquired platinum certifications from the RIAJ for bodily albums, this newest achievement marks the primary time that considered one of their songs has been licensed platinum for streaming.

Moreover, “Dynamite” is now the primary track by any international group in RIAJ historical past ever to obtain a platinum certification for streaming—and solely the second general track by a international artist, following Ed Sheeran’s “Form of You” (which went platinum final month).

BTS additionally racked up two gold certifications for “DNA” and “Keep Gold,” every of which surpassed 50 million streams, in addition to a silver certification for “Your Eyes Inform,” a Japanese track that was co-composed by Jungkook.

In the meantime, TWICE additionally earned a number of new certifications within the streaming class, extending their report because the international artist with essentially the most songs which have acquired official streaming certifications from the RIAJ.

The group’s hits “What’s Love?” and “YES or YES” have been each formally licensed gold, whereas their Japanese track “Sweet Pop” went silver after surpassing 30 million streams.

Congratulations to BTS and TWICE on their spectacular achievements!

