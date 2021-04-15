BTS Becomes 1st Male Artist In Oricon History To Surpass 10 Million Streams In 1 Week With 2 Songs

(*10*)BTS has simply made Oricon historical past in Japan!

(*10*)On April 14, Japanese music chart Oricon introduced that BTS had topped its newest weekly streaming chart with their new Japanese single “Movie Out,” which was co-composed by Jungkook. In keeping with Oricon’s calculations, “Movie Out” racked up a powerful 11,671,865 million streams through the week of April 5 to 11.

(*10*)Oricon additionally formally introduced, “That is the primary time in [Oricon] historical past {that a} male artist has achieved over 10 million streams in a single week with two completely different songs.”

(*10*)Earlier than “Movie Out,” BTS first surpassed 10 million streams in a single week in Japan with their hit single “Dynamite,” which was launched final August.

(*10*)Final week, “Movie Out” turned BTS’s first Japanese tune ever to prime Oricon’s weekly digital singles chart. This week, the observe went on to make historical past as BTS’s first Japanese tune to debut on Billboard’s Scorching 100 in america—and the primary Japanese tune ever to prime Billboard’s Digital Music Gross sales chart.

(*10*)“Movie Out” shall be included in BTS’s upcoming Japanese compilation album “BTS, The Greatest,” which is due out on June 16.

(*10*)Congratulations to BTS on one other historic achievement!

