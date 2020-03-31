BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Perform on James Corden’s ‘Homefest’ Special (Watch)

“Late Late Present” host James Corden used the ultimate minutes of his “Homefest” particular on Monday night time to talk out about his anxiousness over the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The British presenter, who hosted the particular out of a custom-built set in his storage, stated, “I’ve discovered it more durable than I ever thought I’d. I discovered myself having these unimaginable spikes of hysteria and unhappiness once I permit myself to think about household again house in England or my mates, or folks I really like.

“You are feeling so uncontrolled in all of it and it feels so past our comprehension that I discovered I get overwhelmed with unhappiness in all of it, actually,” he stated.

Corden, who was visibly upset throughout his parting monologue, was broadcasting dwell, with the particular that includes quite a lot of company together with Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, David Blaine and Will Ferrell.

Whereas Eilish sang “All the things I Needed,” accompanied on the piano by her producer brother Finneas O’Connell, Dua Lipa carried out “Don’t Begin Now” from her London condo, with dancers performing individually from their respective houses. In the meantime, South Korean pop sensations BTS — who’re evidently self-isolating collectively — carried out from a studio.

Corden continued, “What I’ve realized is that it’s okay, it’s alright to really feel a bit unhappy; it’s okay to really feel anxious and the perfect factor we are able to all do is try to breathe by means of that and put our minds in a constructive place and assume, ‘What can I do to assist another person feeling like this?’

“Speaking to you now has made me really feel a bit lighter, and I discovered that once I’ve known as mates or FaceTimed my dad and mom or sisters, reaching out to another person you assume is likely to be struggling, too, is the perfect factor we are able to do proper now. As a result of we are going to completely get by means of this. That’s why we needed to make this present, to share in these emotions collectively.”

The host then cued up a efficiency of “You Will Be Discovered” from hit musical “Pricey Evan Hansen,” with unique solid members together with Ben Platt singing from their houses.

Earlier within the week, Corden shared his imaginative and prescient for the distant particular with Selection.

“As soon as it grew to become clear we couldn’t do our (common) present, we began pondering, ‘Is there a world the place we may make a world present that would carry folks collectively by protecting them aside?’” he stated. “I assumed possibly there’s a approach we may make a present that reveals we’re all on this collectively.”

“Homefest” got down to increase cash for charity organizations together with the CDC Basis and Feeding America.