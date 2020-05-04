BTS, BLACKPINK, And Bong Joon Ho Make Gold House’s 2020 List Of Most Impactful Asians

Gold Home has revealed its A100 List of probably the most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders for 2020!

Annually, Gold Home honors 100 Asians that have an effect on numerous spheres together with leisure, media, style, life-style, expertise, enterprise, and social activism.

BTS—who beforehand made the checklist in 2019—was included once more on this 12 months’s checklist, together with BLACKPINK and Oscar-winning “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

Based on Gold Home, the ultimate A100 List was chosen by a “rigorous choice course of” that started with public nominations. The pool of nominees was then narrowed down by representatives from 20 Asian nonprofit organizations in the US, in addition to the members of Gold Home.

Congratulations to BTS, BLACKPINK, and Bong Joon Ho!

