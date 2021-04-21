BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT, SuperM, And IU Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 24!

In its 60th week on the chart, BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” rose to No. 1, pushing “BE” down one spot the rankings to No. 2. BTS also swept seven of the top 10 spots on this week’s chart, with “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 5, “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 6, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 7, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 9, and “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 10.

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” held onto its spot at No. 3 in its 28th week on the chart, while their 2019 mini album “Kill This Love” reentered the chart at No. 14 this week.

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” stayed strong at No. 4 in its 27th week on the chart, with SuperM’s “Super One” maintaining its position at No. 12 and IU’s “LILAC” rounding out the top 15 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!