BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT, TXT, ATEEZ, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 3!

BTS landed a complete of seven albums within the high 15 this week: along with topping the chart with their newest album “BE,” which remained No. 1, the group additionally claimed No. 2 with “Map of the Soul: 7,” No. 5 with “Love Your self: Tear,” No. 6 with “Love Your self: Her,” No. 7 with “Love Your self: Reply,” No. 11 with “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and No. 13 with “Skool Luv Affair.”

BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM” stayed robust at No. 3 in its twenty fifth week on the chart, whereas NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” rose to No. 4 in its twenty fourth week.

TXT’s Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” maintained its place at No. 9 this week, and SuperM’s first full-length album “Tremendous One” equally held onto its spot at No. 10.

Lastly, ATEEZ’s newest mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.2” rose to No. 12 in its fourth week on the chart.

Congratulations to the entire artists!