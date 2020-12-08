BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT, TXT, GOT7, And More Take Over High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard shared its World Albums chart for the week ending December 12!

BTS’s “BE” spends a second week at No. 1 following its entry on the chart final week. It’s adopted by BLACKPINK’s “The Album” in No. 2 (9 weeks on chart) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” in No. 3 (41 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” rises to No. 4 (119 weeks) and NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” is No. 5 (eight weeks). TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” is No. 6 (5 weeks).

GOT7’s “Breath of Love: Final Piece” makes its debut on the World Albums chart at No. 7. The brand new album from the group options the title tracks “Breath” and “Final Piece.”

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” rises to No. 8 (eight weeks on the chart) and SuperM’s “Tremendous One” rises to No. 9 (10 weeks).

EXO member Kai makes his solo debut on the World Albums chart with the mini album “KAI” taking No. 11. The album consists of his title monitor “Mmmh.”

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 12 (86 weeks) and “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 13 (120 weeks). “Love Your self: Her” rounds off the chart at No. 15 (104 weeks). As soon as once more, BTS lands seven albums on the chart.

Congratulations to everybody!