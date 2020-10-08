BTS, BLACKPINK, Super Junior D&E, And More Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

BTS has dominated Gaon’s newest month-to-month and weekly charts!

On October 8, Gaon Chart formally introduced that BTS had achieved a triple crown for the month of September after sweeping all three digital charts with their newest hit. The group’s English-language single “Dynamite” claimed No. 1 on the general digital chart, the streaming chart, and the digital obtain chart for September.

BTS additionally earned a double crown on the most recent weekly charts, with “Dynamite” topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for the week of September 27 to October 3.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s new title monitor “Lovesick Women” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, and Super Junior D&E’s new particular mini album “BAD LIAR” debuted at No. 1 on the bodily album chart.

BLACKPINK additionally continued their profitable streak at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 for the fifth consecutive month, whereas trot singer Kim Ho Joong’s new album “Our Household” topped the bodily album chart for the month of September.

Congratulations to the entire artists, and keep tuned for a full replace on the most recent month-to-month and weekly charts!

