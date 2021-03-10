BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, ATEEZ, NCT, And More Capture High Ranks On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has now launched its World Albums chart for the week ending March 13!

BTS’s “BE” stays No. 1, now in its 14th week within the prime spot and fifteenth week on the chart general. Their album “Map of the Soul: 7” holds on to the No. 2 spot (54 weeks on the chart) and BLACKPINK’s “The Album” is No. 3 as soon as once more (22 weeks).

BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 4 (133 weeks), whereas TXT’s “Nonetheless Dreaming” is No. 5 (three weeks). BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” returns to the chart to take No. 6 (116 weeks).

ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER, Half.2” debuts on the World Albums chart in No. 8. The mini album options title observe “Fireworks (I’m The One).”

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” is No. 9 (21 weeks) and BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” is No. 10 (132 weeks). SuperM’s “Tremendous One” grabs No. 11 (23 weeks), BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” is No. 12 (21 weeks), and NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 13 (48 weeks). SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” rounds off the chart in No. 15 (two weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!