BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, NCT, Chungha, And More Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending February 27!

BTS’s “BE” is No. 1 for the twelfth week, spending its thirteenth week on the chart general. Their album “Map of the Soul: 7” rises to No. 2 (52 weeks on the chart). BLACKPINK’s “The Album” takes No. 3 on the chart (20 weeks).

TXT’s Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” enters the chart at No. 4. The album additionally debuted on the Billboard 200 chart this week at No. 173.

BTS’s “Love Your self: Reply” rises to No. 5 on the World Albums chart (130 weeks) whereas “Love Your self: Tear” is No. 6 (131 weeks). NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” is No. 7 (19 weeks) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 8 (96 weeks).

Chungha’s “Querencia” enters the rating in No. 10. Her first full album options the title monitor “Bicycle.”

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” is No. 11 (19 weeks) and NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” is No. 12 (46 weeks). SuperM’s “Tremendous One” is No. 13 (21 weeks) and BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” is No. 14 (115 weeks).

Congratulations to all of the artists!