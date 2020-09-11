BTS, BLACKPINK, Wonho, Kang Daniel, And SSAK3 Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Weekly Album Chart

Wonho’s solo debut mini album “Half.1 Love Synonym (#1) Proper for Me” claimed No. 1 on the bodily album chart for the week of August 30 to September 5, which was dominated by new releases.

Tremendous Junior D&E’s new mini album “BAD BLOOD” debuted at No. 2 this week, adopted by DAY6’s new unit Even of Day’s first mini album “The Guide of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside,” which entered the chart at No. 3.

Lastly, A.C.E’s “HJZM : The Butterfly Phantasy” and Lovelyz’s “Unforgettable” made their respective debuts on the chart at No. Four and No. 5.

Monthly Album Chart

Kang Daniel’s “MAGENTA,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on Gaon’s weekly chart, topped the bodily album chart for August. TREASURE’s solo debut single “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by ITZY’s “Not Shy” at No. 3.

ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.1,” which obtained an official platinum certification this month, stayed sturdy at No. 4, whereas CRAVITY’s “HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO” debuted on the chart at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

BTS efficiently maintained their quadruple crown with their new music “Dynamite” this week: the hit single topped the general digital chart, streaming chart, digital obtain chart, and BGM chart (which tracks the songs that individuals buy to make use of as background music for his or her blogs and KakaoTalk profiles) for the second week in a row.

Trot singer Kim Ho Joong swept each the No. 2 and No. Three spots on this week’s digital obtain chart along with his new songs “No Umbrella” and “In Full Bloom” respectively. Tremendous Junior D&E’s new title monitor “B.A.D” debuted at No. Four on the chart, whereas BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” (with Selena Gomez) rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Monthly Obtain Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” additionally took No. 1 on the month-to-month digital obtain chart for August, trailed by Kang Daniel’s “Who U Are” at No. 2.

“How Do You Play?” challenge group SSAK3 claimed the subsequent three spots on the chart, with their official debut monitor “Seashore Once more” main at No. 3. Rain’s solo music “Let’s Dance” (that includes MAMAMOO), which he launched underneath his SSAK3 stage title B-Ryong, got here in at No. 4; and Lee Hyori’s solo music as Linda G, “Linda” (that includes Yoon Mi Rae), adopted at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: BTS’s “Dynamite” remained No. 1 on each charts, with SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” at No. 2, Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 3, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 4, and Park Jin Younger’s duet with Sunmi, “When We Disco,” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been additionally precisely the identical for the month of August: SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more” topped each charts, adopted by Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 2, SSAK3’s “Play That Summer season” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 4, and Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the 15th week in a row, with Yang Joon Il charting at No. 2 and BTS at No. 3. ITZY rose to No. Four this week, whereas ONF climbed 15 spots within the rankings to take No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK additionally remained No. 1 on Gaon’s month-to-month Social Chart 2.zero for the fourth consecutive month. BTS got here in at No. 2 for August, trailed by Kim Ho Joong at No. 3, Yang Joon Il at No. 4, and Im Younger Woong at No. 5.

Try the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)