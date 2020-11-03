BTS Breaks Record As “Dynamite” Soars To Top 10 Of Billboard’s Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart

BTS’s “Dynamite” has risen to rating a spot within the Top 10 of Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, making historical past for all-South Korean acts!

Billboard has introduced that the tune rises from No. 11 to No. 9 with a 6 % acquire on the chart for the week ending on November 7. That is the eleventh week that “Dynamite” has spent on the Pop Songs chart, which measures complete weekly performs on roughly 160 mainstream prime 40 radio stations.

Earlier than “Dynamite,” BTS’s highest peak on the chart was No. 22 with “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) final 12 months.

Billboard reviews that BTS has now achieved the best rating on the Pop Songs chart for an all-South Korean act, as a result of they’ve surpassed the No. 10 peak reached by PSY’s “Gangnam Type” in October 2012.

In the meantime, Billboard additionally introduced that BTS’s “Dynamite” takes No. 2 on each the recently-launched World 200 and World Excl. U.S. charts. It’s down one spot from final week as Ariana Grande’s “Positions” debuts at No. 1 on each charts.

The 2 charts rank songs primarily based on gross sales and streaming knowledge compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge from greater than 200 territories. The World 200 ranks the preferred tracks internationally, whereas the World Excl. U.S. chart is ranked primarily based on knowledge from territories excluding the USA.

The World 200 prime 10 (chart dated Nov. 7, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 2, 2020

The World Excl. U.S. prime 10 (chart dated Nov. 7, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 2, 2020

BTS is at present on the point of launch their new album “BE” on November 20. Try their newest teasers right here!

Congratulations to BTS!

