BTS Breaks YouTube Record As “Dynamite” MV Hits 550 Million Views

BTS has set one other file with their newest music video!

On November 2 at roughly 1 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 550 million views in file time. The track was initially launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, that means that it took about 2 months, 11 days, and 12 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Dynamite” is now the quickest Okay-pop group music video to hit 550 million views, breaking the earlier file of three months and slightly below two days set by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” earlier this yr.

It is usually BTS’s ninth music video to surpass 450 million views, following “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy With Luv,” “IDOL,” “Dope,” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

Congratulations to BTS on making YouTube historical past!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “Dynamite” once more under: