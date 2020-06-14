BTS Bring Intimacy and Hits to ‘Bang Bang Con’ Livestream – Variety

It wasn’t the stadium live performance expertise followers had been trying ahead to attending, however BTS’ “Bang Bang Con: The Stay” was the following smartest thing to being there. For 100 minutes, the Korean septet made viewers neglect that a lot of them had to set alarm clocks for five a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT to watch the stay stream — introduced by BTS’ administration firm Massive Hit Leisure with a cloud-based distant manufacturing studio Kiswe Cell — from Seoul, South Korea.

Whereas the challenges of feeling up shut and private with a bunch that’s not even in the identical metropolis are apparent, one in all BTS’ charms is their potential to make followers really feel valued and seen.

That sort of intimacy translated effectively throughout this streamed occasion. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook eased their means by a 14-song setlist that paid homage to their seven years collectively as a bunch. The members opted not to sing solo songs (as they normally do in live performance), singing as a substitute collectively as a full group or in numerous subunits. Their setlist encompassed music from their earliest recordings (2014’s rap ballad “Simply One Day”) to picks from their present hit album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Kicking their showcase with the one-two punch of “Dope” and “Boyz with Enjoyable,” the members made their entrance from separate doorways alongside a colourful hallway. Dressed casually (within the first of a number of costume adjustments), they seemed and sounded chill.

“That is an excessive amount of enjoyable,” stated group chief RM, after he learn a few of their followers’ feedback in actual time.

On the infectiously catchy “Jamais Vu,” Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope sang about taking solace from the issues of life, asking listeners to save them and give them an opportunity. Decked out in saggy retro fits, RM and Suga adopted up with a swag-filled rendition of “Respect”: “Everyone says it so simply / although you don’t know what it’s.”

And in one of many extra poignant subunit performances, Jimin and V sang “Pals,” during which they reminisced in regards to the difficulties they overcame collectively: “Someday, when these cheers die down/ Keep by my aspect.” Outfitted in charcoal gray fits that harked again to their college uniforms, they grasped palms like children. On the finish of the track, V cheekily alluded to an argument he and Jimin had prior to now: “We’re going to eat mandu [Korean dumplings] and not combat now, proper?”

Close to the midway mark, the group sat down on a comfortable couch and chatted. J-Hope handed out bracelets he had made for his bandmates. A few of the members placed on boxing gloves and bounced round.

They sang snippets of the diss monitor “UGH!” earlier than seguing into a pair verses of “00:00 (Zero O’Clock).” With its crescendos and soothing lyrics, “00:00″ is a relaxing track of hope, telling listeners that day by day there’s an opportunity at happiness: ”Today might be over / when the minute and second palms overlap … You’re going to be glad.”

Noting how a number of of the songs have been abbreviated, V stated, “If we sing this quick, it may very well be unhappy for ARMY,” the group’s title for its followers.

They went again to full-length renditions with “Black Swan,” which was set towards a fairytale-esque forest backdrop. The trilling intro set the temper for the dreamlike melody that showcased entice and vocal distortion. The stage for “Boy With Luv” included an Elvis-worthy sea of shiny ARMY Bombs (lightsticks) because the group carried out with lit-up umbrellas.

At about an hour into the present, Jin stated, “ARMY, elevate your voice!” His bandmates answered by making enthusiastic crowd sounds. The group hammed it up with “Go Go” and “Anpanman,” earlier than ending the live performance with the introspective “Spring Day.” Not like the recorded model, the place RM kicks the track off with an prolonged rap, J-Hope began the track. “Spring Day” conveys unhappiness and longing, but in addition leaves room for optimism and the potential for a greater tomorrow.

“Bang Bang Con: The Stay” was a bittersweet reminder of the live shows ARMY might have attended if not for the coronavirus pandemic. However as some followers famous, this streamed present was the closest many of us will ever get to attending a stay BTS live performance. Although there have been just a few glitches (some viewers couldn’t see any subtitles and the video typically stalled), it was general a satisfying means to “attend” a present from the consolation of your individual dwelling.

As every member gave his ment (quick assertion), they reiterated how a lot they’re trying ahead to being reunited with their followers. Once they did their group hug, they made certain to go away an enormous area for ARMY.

Saying farewell to their followers, they headed again into the hallway the place they’d made their entrance – solely this time, they left collectively by one door.

Set Record:

1. “Dope”

2. “Boyz with Enjoyable”

3. “I Like It”

4. “Simply One Day”

5. “Jamais Vu”

6. “Respect”

7. “Pals”

8. “UGH!” (abbreviated)

9. “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” (abbreviated)

10. “Black Swan”

11. “Boy With Luv”

12. “Go Go”

13. “Anpanman”

14. “Spring Day”