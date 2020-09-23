General News

BTS Captures 7 Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart + Stray Youngsters, NCT 127, TXT, And BLACKPINK Rank High

September 23, 2020
(*7*)Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in September 26!

(*7*)BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” continues to take the lead, spending its twenty third week at No. 1 and thirtieth week on the chart general. “Love Your self: Reply” rises as much as No. 2 after being at No. 3 final week (108 weeks on the chart).

(*7*)Stray Youngsters’ repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”) makes its debut on the chart at No. 4. It options the title observe “Again Door.”

(*7*)BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 5 (10 weeks on the chart) and NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” stays at No. 6 (28 weeks). TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” is No. 7 (5 weeks) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is available in No. 9 (75 weeks).

(*7*)BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” holds the No. 10 spot (110 weeks) whereas BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” rises to No. 11 (46 weeks).

(*7*)BTS’s “Love Your self: Her” is No. 14 (94 weeks) and their 2016 album “WINGS” returns to the chart to seize No. 15 (44 weeks). Total, BTS has seven albums on the chart.

(*7*)Congratulations to everybody!

