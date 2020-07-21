BTS, Coldplay, Migos, Miley Cyrus Set for iHeartRadio Music Festival

For the previous 9 years, the iHeartRadio Music Festival has been a staple of the music calendar. Each September, for two nights on the third weekend of the month, a number of the greatest names in music — amongst them: Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac, Pink, Jack White, Harry Kinds and the Weeknd — converged on Las Vegas to fill an arena-full of 18,000 screaming followers (the pageant began on the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment and has since moved to the T-Cellular Enviornment).

The 2020 version, in fact, faces appreciable challenges with regards to a human viewers, however the tenth anniversary present will go on, albeit nearly, for hundreds of thousands to stream on the CW app on cwtv.com or on iHeartRadio stations. Performers booked for the Sept. 18 and 19 occasion embody BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith City, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and extra. Ryan Seacrest is about to host. The present will tape from levels in Los Angeles and Nashville and air on the CW on Sept. 27 and 28.

John Sykes, president of leisure enterprises for iHeartMedia, elaborated on the rigorous procedures the corporate is setting up to be able to guarantee the security of the artists. For starters, band tapings can be restricted to their authorized crew and after each efficiency, the levels can be fully scrubbed down for one other artist to carry out there the subsequent day. What’s the benefit to a stage versus a front room? In addition to higher sound, it’s a chance to carry out dwell after so many of those artists needed to cancel main excursions. Okay-pop sensation BTS, for one, was because of kick off its 35-date Map of the Soul Tour in April. The stadium trek was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of so many acts dwell in L.A. or Nashville, we discovered a manner they’ll drive to the venue,” Sykes tells Selection in an unique interview to accompany right now’s announcement through which he reveals further procedures put into place for the pageant.

How will the pageant performances conform to coronavirus restrictions?

John Sykes: The continuing pandemic has prompted the narrative to alter actually each day. So it’s difficult all the radio and tv neighborhood to reinvent how we join artists with their viewers, At iHeart, we now have been reimagining since March 29 after we ran the Dwelling Room Live performance after the iHeartRadio Music Awards had been canceled. We discovered a method to place security first and nonetheless ship a dwell music expertise. What [chief programming officer for iHeartMedia] Tom Poleman and I did was sit down and say, we do have a theater — the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles — which can be utterly scrubbed and cleaned with no viewers. We’ll put a Zoom suite of followers in there so the artists can look out and see, however they gained’t actually be there. And we’ll have a manufacturing staff outdoors the ability remotely in a car parking zone and the artists may have the venue to themselves for a complete day. They’ll be capable to rehearse, plug in and play dwell, we’ll have video results and sound.

We’ll give every of the 10 artists the theater, we’ve obtained one in L.A. and still have a soundstage in Nashville, report all of the performances, put them collectively and air them on the two-day interval (September 18 and 19), 5 artists an evening, similar to we’d do on the pageant on a dwell radio broadcast and video stream on CWTV.com. Then we’ll take one of the best moments from these performances, similar to we’ve accomplished the final 9 years, and put them on a two-part particular on the CW the next week. Soto the fan, it should virtually really feel the identical asd it has over the previous 9 years, besides we gained’t be at T-Cellular Enviornment, there gained’t be an viewers. However the artists can be performing plugged in on a stage.

So everybody within the constructing can be handpicked by the artist?

Sykes: Everybody, everybody, everybody! I gained’t be in that room. I’ll be outdoors, I’ll wave to them once they are available … The handful of digicam folks will all be examined each day and the interviews with Ryan Seacrest can be accomplished with cameras in several rooms. There can be followers who can be related speaking one-on-one within the dressing room with artists. We might by no means put a daily fan in an artist dressing room, however we will do it on a video display screen. We have now some digital concepts too the place followers will be capable to carry out with one of many artists onstage. So we’re utilizing the challenges to reinvent and give you artistic issues which have perhaps by no means been accomplished earlier than.

How has the business response been as you began reaching out to folks?

Sykes: Some artists are simply taking the 12 months off, they’re simply deciding they’re going to step apart. However the artists who’ve music out this 12 months, or wish to keep within the sport and be related, they embraced it for two causes: they knew we had been placing their security first, and we’re giving them a option to mainly play in entrance hundreds of thousands of followers between the radio broadcast, the stream and the tv present. In the event you’re an artist on this invoice. you’re gonna be seen by extra than simply folks in a room or in a venue. We needed to verify this was hermetic for the artist and everybody we laid the plan out to felt 100% snug to take part.

Will any of those concepts proceed at future iHeart occasions?

Sykes: Many of those concepts will dwell on: giving followers intimate experiences and conversations with artists is one thing we’d by no means be capable to do in an 18,000-seat enviornment. However there’s nothing like dwell music and we’re simply attempting to do our greatest to attach our followers with the music quite than giving up. As a result of in case you surrender, you lose.

This lineup skews youthful…

Sykes: We’re speaking to at least one artist who’s extra of a traditional artist — an unbelievable title that has by no means accomplished the pageant earlier than. Hopefully we’ll reveal somebody particular from the long-lasting class shortly.