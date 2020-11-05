General News

BTS Confirmed To Attend 2020 MAMA; Will Perform Songs From Upcoming Album

November 5, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS is formally acting at this 12 months’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)!

On November 5, CJ ENM introduced, “BTS has been confirmed for the lineup of performing artists for this 12 months’s 2020 MAMA. As BTS has placed on a lot of legendary performances [at past ceremonies] that earned the cheers of their followers and can stay in MAMA historical past, individuals are already trying ahead to discovering out what sort of efficiency BTS will present on the 2020 MAMA.”

CJ ENM went on to disclose, “By means of their efficiency at this 12 months’s MAMA, followers will have the ability to see BTS carry out songs from their new album ‘BE,’ which is due out on November 20.”

The 2020 MAMA can be held on December 6 in an “untact” (contact-free) format. Try the record of nominees for this 12 months’s awards right here!

Are you excited to see BTS carry out songs from “BE” at this 12 months’s present?

