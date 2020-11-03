BTS Confirmed To Attend The Melon Music Awards 2020

The first artist has been confirmed for the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) lineup!

On November 3, it was introduced that BTS could be becoming a member of the awards ceremony once more this yr. At Melon Music Awards 2019, the group placed on an epic efficiency that took three months to arrange, and swept all 4 Daesangs (Grand Prizes) for a complete of eight awards.

As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony can be “untact” (no face-to-face contact) and can be broadcast on-line. Not like earlier years, Melon has introduced that the whole first week of December will be devoted to “MMA Week” and can characteristic concert events, particular movies, playlists, magazines, and different media content material.

Keep tuned for additional updates on the lineup!

