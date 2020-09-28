BTS Confirms Remix Of Jawsh 685 And Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Coming This Week

BTS’s “Savage Love” remix has now been confirmed!

On September 28, BTS tweeted their current TikTok video that options the group taking up the dance problem for Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s hit “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).” The tweet reads, “#SavageLoveRemix This Friday.”

After dropping their smash-hit “Dynamite” final month, BTS not too long ago introduced that their new album “BE” comes out on November 20.