BTS Continues To Break Records With “Dynamite” As It Becomes Their 26th Group MV To Reach 100 Million Views

BTS is constant to impress with the discharge of their newest music “Dynamite,” and the music video continues to interrupt information at every 10-million-view milestone!

The music video for BTS’s new English digital single “Dynamite” was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The video has surpassed milestones at file speeds, hitting 50 million views in simply eight hours and 16 minutes.

“Dynamite” reached 60 million views in roughly 13 hours and 16 minutes, breaking the file set by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at 15 hours and eight minutes.

“Dynamite” surpassed 70 million views in roughly 15 hours and 31 minutes, breaking the file of 19 hours and 55 minutes set by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV.

“Dynamite” reached the 80 million views milestone in roughly 18 hours and 20 minutes, with the earlier file being held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at roughly 23 hours.

“Dynamite” surpassed 90 million views in roughly 21 hours and 41 minutes, breaking the earlier file set by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at 26 hours and 6 minutes.

“Dynamite” reached 100 million views in roughly 24 hours and 27 minutes, breaking the file held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at 32 hours and 22 minutes.

This makes “Dynamite” BTS’s 26th full group music video to achieve 100 million views following “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not As we speak,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Warfare of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” and “Keep Gold.”

Congratulations to BTS!

