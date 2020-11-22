BTS Dominates Spotify’s Global Top 50 With All The Tracks From New Album “BE”

BTS’s newest album is off to a robust begin on Spotify!

On November 20, BTS launched their brand-new album “BE (Deluxe Version),” which encompasses a whole of eight tracks together with their previously-released hit single “Dynamite” and a spoken, non-musical “Skit.”

Of their first day on the chart, all the new tracks from “BE” made high-ranking debuts on Spotify’s each day Global Top 50 chart, with BTS claiming seven of the highest 13 spots for November 20.

“Dynamite,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 in August, soared again up the chart to No. 2, whereas BTS’s new title observe “Life Goes On” made a robust debut at No. 3. B-sides “Fly To My Room,” “Blue & Gray,” “Telepathy,” “Dis-ease,” and “Keep” entered the chart at No. 8, No. 9, No. 10, No. 12, and No. 13 respectively.

Even “Skit,” which isn’t a track however as a substitute a recording of a spoken dialog, managed to debut on the chart at No. 21.

Outdoors of Spotify, BTS has additionally been sweeping iTunes charts everywhere in the world with their new album “BE” and its title observe “Life Goes On.”

Congratulations to BTS!

