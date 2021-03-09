BTS Donates “Life Goes On” MV Outfits To Grammy Week Auction

BTS has donated a set of their cozy outfits from the “Life Goes On” music video to charity!

On March 8, Billboard reported that BTS has joined fellow Grammy nominees and extra artists in donating objects to a Grammy Week public sale that may profit the Grammy Museum and its music training initiatives. The net public sale started on March 8 and can finish on March 23.

This public sale is held in partnership with Charitybuzz, and the Charitybuzz web site exhibits that BTS donated a set of outfits worn by the seven members of their “Life Goes On” MV (see picture above). The video was launched final November because the title observe to the group’s newest album “BE.”

Different nominees who’ve donated objects or experiences for the public sale embrace Taylor Swift, Put up Malone, Ariana Grande, Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers, and extra.

In 2020, BTS donated custom-made microphones used and signed by the members to the Grammy Week public sale, the place they bought for $83,200. A set of ensembles from their “Dynamite” MV raised $162,500 for MusiCares this January.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is within the operating for a Grammy award this 12 months, because it has been nominated within the Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class. The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on March 14, and BTS can even be performing throughout the present!

