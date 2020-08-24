BTS Drop Blooper-Filled New ‘B-Aspect’ Video for ‘Dynamite’

BTS have dropped an alternate video for their blockbuster new single “Dynamite,” filmed on the identical set however with totally different angles — and some amusing bloopers as nicely. Because the announcement says, “Viewers are in a position to see BTS in motion, all of them having enjoyable collectively in joyful vibes.”

The unique video for “Dynamite” set a brand new YouTube report for views within the first 24 hours of launch — and it formally topped 100 million views in that point interval, Selection has confirmed.

In keeping with YouTube’s public views counter, the BTS “Dynamite” video had 98.three million views within the 24 hours after it went dwell on Friday. Nonetheless, YouTube on Sunday stated the official view rely for the video’s first 24 hours was really 101.1 million, a objective BTS’s terribly passionate fanbase (aka BTS Military) had been hoping to attain.

“We will verify that BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV set a brand new all-time 24hr report, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1 million views within the first 24 hours,” a YouTube spokesman stated in an e-mail.

Notice that BTS has beforehand held the 24-hour views report a number of instances, most lately with the April 2019 launch of “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey (74.6 million views within the preliminary one-day interval). The “Dynamite” vid was directed by Yong Seok Choi of manufacturing agency Lumpens, who additionally helmed “Boy With Luv.”

BTS’s TV efficiency premiere of “Dynamite” will happen at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to air Aug. 30 at eight p.m. ET/PT.