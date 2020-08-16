BTS Drops New Teaser For Upcoming English-Language Single “Dynamite”

BTS has launched a colourful new teaser for “Dynamite”!
On August 16 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled a second group teaser photograph for their upcoming English-language single “Dynamite,” which is due out on August 21.
BTS will probably be performing their new tune on the MTV Music Video Awards, the place they’re nominated for 3 awards, on August 30 at eight p.m. EDT (August 31 at 9 a.m. KST).
The music video for “Dynamite” will drop on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try the schedule for BTS’s return with “Dynamite” right here and their first teaser images for the one right here!
