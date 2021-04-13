BTS ‘Dynamite’ Tops 1 Billion Views on YouTube

BTS international smash hit “Dynamite” simply crossed 1 billion views on YouTube — lower than eight months after its debut — making it the most recent entry in YouTube’s Billion Views Membership.

The “Dynamite” video on YouTube (titled “BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Dynamite’ Official MV”) premiered in August 2020. It garnered over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the largest music video debut on the video platform so far. The video additionally set a document for the largest YouTube Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent views.

“Dynamite,” which is the Ok-pop group’s first music fully in English, charted in over 50 international locations on YouTube. The video additionally opened at No. 1 on the YouTube International Prime Songs chart, and has remained on the chart for 32 straight weeks.

BTS additionally has notched greater than 1 billion views for his or her movies “Boy with Luv” feat. Halsey (at the moment at 1.197 billion) and “DNA” (1.246 billion). As well as, the seven-member group personal 4 of the highest 10 greatest 24-hour music video debuts in YouTube historical past: “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” “Life Goes On” and “On.”

In accordance with YouTube, BTS was one of many high 10 most-viewed artists on the platform in 2020 and so they have over 47.4 million subscribers on their official artist channel BANGTANTV. Over 90% of BTS’ YouTube views final yr got here from outdoors of South Korea.

BTS introduced that it’s going to return with “Bang Bang Con 21,” set to be livestreamed on Saturday, April 17, at 2 a.m. ET on their BANGTANTV YouTube channel.