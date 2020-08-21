BTS ‘Dynamite’ Video Sets New YouTube 24-Hour Viewing Record

BTS’s “Dynamite” music video is the brand new record-holder for highest variety of YouTube viewers for a video premiere, registering a minimum of greater than twice the height live-audience dimension because the earlier high-water mark.

The brand new “Dynamite” vid from the Ok-pop superstars is also pacing to develop into the most-viewed video ever within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

For the “Dynamite” premiere Friday (Aug. 21), the video drew simply over four million stay concurrent viewers on YouTube at one level, though the official rely has but to come back in from the web video platform. In any case, that simply destroyed the report set in June by Ok-pop lady group Blackpink for “How You Like That,” which formally drew 1.66 million concurrent viewers, based on YouTube.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is their first fully English-language music — which the blokes mentioned wasn’t the preliminary plan however that the COVID-19 pandemic had spurred them to launch a brand new observe ASAP that might rev-up their international fanbase.

“We actually needed to share this vitality with the followers as quickly as potential,” BTS’s RM, who’s fluent in English, mentioned throughout an internet press convention Thursday.

From the early knowledge, you could possibly say: mission achieved.

BTS Military punched views of “Dynamite” to over 41.7 million inside 6 hours of its launch Friday on YouTube (at 1 p.m. KST/12 a.m. ET). That places BTS in wonderful place to reclaim the 24-hour report, presently held by Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” which formally registered 86.three million views within the first 24 hours, per YouTube. BTS beforehand held that YouTube report with “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey, which amassed 74.6 million views within the preliminary one-day interval in April 2019.

The TV efficiency premiere of “Dynamite” will happen on the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to air Aug. 30 at eight p.m. ET/PT.

BTS, which is managed by Massive Hit Leisure, is about to launch “Break the Silence: The Film,” a documentary following the group on its “Love Your self: Converse Your self” stadium tour, in theaters beginning Sept. 10.

You possibly can watch the BTS “Dynamite” video under or at this hyperlink: