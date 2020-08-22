BTS Dynamite YouTube Video Sets Records for Most Views in 24 Hours

UPDATED: BTS Military has executed it: Ok-pop idols BTS’s new video for “Dynamite” set a brand new YouTube report for views in the primary 24 hours of launch.

The BTS “Dynamite” video had about 98.three million views in the 24 hours after it went reside on YouTube, simply exploding the outdated mark. That left it simply shy of hitting 100 million views, a purpose many amongst BTS’s terribly passionate fanbase (aka BTS Military) had been hoping the video would obtain.

The upbeat, dance-y and vivid “Dynamite” music video was launched on YouTube Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST. By 8:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. KST on Saturday), “Dynamite” had registered greater than 86.four million views on YouTube. At that time, it had already topped the prior report holder: Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” which two months in the past racked up an official tally of 86.three million views in the primary 24 hours.

“Dynamite,” the group’s first music solely in English, hit the No. 1 trending spot on YouTube globally inside 12 hours of its debut. The video additionally notched a report for most-viewed YouTube Premiere with greater than three million reside concurrent viewers, YouTube confirmed to Selection.

YouTube’s 24-hour views metric has grow to be a yardstick in the music enterprise for bragging rights and promotion. In response to some promoters gaming the system, YouTube modified its methodology for YouTube Music Charts in September 2019 to now not depend paid promoting views in 24-hour counts, which it mentioned was to finest replicate genuine fan engagement.

Observe that BTS has beforehand held the 24-hour views report a number of occasions, most lately with the April 2019 launch of “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey (74.6 million views in the preliminary one-day interval). The “Dynamite” vid was directed by Yong Seok Choi of manufacturing agency Lumpens, who additionally helmed “Boy With Luv.”

BTS’s TV efficiency premiere of “Dynamite” will happen on the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled to air Aug. 30 at Eight p.m. ET/PT.

