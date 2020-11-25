BTS Earns 2021 Grammy Awards Nomination For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

BTS has formally been nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards!

On November 24 native time, the Recording Academy introduced this 12 months’s nominees for its annual Grammy Awards, and BTS has snagged their very first nod.

The group’s smash hit “Dynamite” has earned them a nomination within the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance class, which acknowledges achievements in “new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings.”

BTS’s “Dynamite” is at present nominated alongside J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Unhealthy Bunny and Tainy’s “Un Dia (One Day),” Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” (that includes Quavo), Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” and Taylor Swift’s “Exile” (that includes Bon Iver).

BTS’s 2018 album “Love Your self: Tear” was beforehand nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award within the Best Recording Package deal class, which is awarded to an album’s artwork director—however this new nomination marks the primary time that the BTS members themselves have been nominated for a Grammy Award.

The 2021 Grammy Awards shall be held on January 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)