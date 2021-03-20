BTS Earns Guinness World Records Title For Their Achievements At Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards

BTS has secured one other Guinness World Records title!

On March 18, it was introduced that BTS has made historical past after their three wins on the thirty fourth Annual Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards final week.

Now that they’ve gained 5 trophies in whole from the ceremony over time, they’ve achieved the “most Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards gained by a music group.”

In 2018, BTS gained their first Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Award once they took the Favourite World Music Star award. They then gained Favourite Music Group in 2020, and this yr they gained Favourite Music Group and Favourite World Music Star, whereas their monitor “Dynamite” earned the title of Favourite Track.

BTS’s 16 Guinness World Records titles embody most considered YouTube video in 24 hours, most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres, and extra for “Dynamite,” in addition to achievements together with best-selling album (South Korea) and most viewers for a music live performance stay stream.

Congratulations to BTS!

