BTS Earns Their 1st RIAJ Platinum Certification For Downloads In Japan With “Dynamite”

BTS’s smash hit “Dynamite” has turn into their first track to be licensed platinum for digital downloads in Japan!

As of March 18, the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) has formally awarded “Dynamite” a platinum certification within the obtain class for surpassing over 250,000 digital obtain gross sales.

Though BTS has beforehand acquired platinum certifications from the RIAJ for each bodily albums and on-line streaming of songs—in truth, BTS grew to become the primary international group in RIAJ historical past ever to earn a platinum certification for streaming final December—this new achievement marks the primary time that one among their songs has acquired a platinum certification for downloads.

In response to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, songs are licensed gold as soon as they attain 100,000 downloads and platinum at 250,000 downloads.

“Dynamite” additionally grew to become BTS’s first track to go double platinum in the US earlier this week.

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

