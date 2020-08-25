BTS Earns Their Highest Debut Yet On Billboard’s Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart With “Dynamite”

BTS broke their career-best document on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart with their new single “Dynamite“!

Billboard has introduced that “Dynamite” grabbed No. 30 on the Pop Songs chart dated August 29. The chart ranks the week’s hottest pop songs primarily based on mainstream prime 40 radio airplay detections measured by Nielsen Music.

That is BTS’s highest rating on the chart ever! Their earlier highest debut was No. 35, which they achieved with “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey final yr.

Billboard has shared that following its August 21 midnight ET launch, “Dynamite” had 2,301 performs in its first three days. As compared, “Boy With Luv” had 1,230 performs in its first chart body.

The tune additionally turns into the group’s highest-career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 24, 2020

.@BTS_twt‘s historical past on the #PopSongs airplay chart: #30, Dynamite

#35, Boy With Luv ft. @halsey

#37, MIC Drop ft. @LifeOfDesiigner

#38, Faux Love

#39, Waste It On Me w/ @steveaoki

#39, Make It Proper ft. @lauvsongs — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 24, 2020

Most Billboard charts that mirror gross sales and streaming numbers are primarily based on knowledge from a Friday-to-Thursday cycle, which is why BTS’s “Dynamite” will likely be hitting Billboard’s gross sales and streaming charts subsequent week, as a substitute of this week. Nonetheless, radio airplay charts comply with a Monday-to-Sunday cycle, which means “Dynamite” might enter the Pop Songs chart after three days of airplay.

Billboard’s August 29-dated charts will be up to date on their web site on August 25.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)