BTS Earns Title Of 1st Winner Of IFPI’s Global Album All Format Chart Award

BTS makes historical past as the primary artist to prime IFPI’s newly-launched Global Album All Format Chart!

The Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Business (IFPI) is a corporation that represents the recorded music trade worldwide, and it has now added a brand new rating to its present international awards in an effort to have fun the best-selling albums of the 12 months throughout all consumption codecs. The Global Album All Format Chart takes under consideration bodily gross sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

BTS’s February 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” earns No. 1 on the rating after breaking the all-time gross sales report in Korea, topping charts on the planet’s 5 largest music markets (United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France), and extra.

In No. 4 on the chart is the group’s Billboard 200-topping album “BE (Deluxe Version),” which was launched in November 2020.

IFPI’s Prime 10 Global Album All Format Chart for 2020 is as follows:

1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7”

2. The Weeknd’s “After Hours”

3. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?”

4. BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)”

5. Harry Kinds’s “Advantageous Line”

6. Put up Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

7. Kenshi Yonezu’s “Stray Sheep”

8. Justin Bieber’s “Modifications”

9. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore”

10. Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”

Earlier this week, IFPI introduced that BTS is IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the 12 months for 2020, and their observe “Dynamite” took the No. 10 spot on its 2020 Global Digital Single Chart. The IFPI can even announce its Global Album Gross sales Chart on March 11.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)