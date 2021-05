BTS has unveiled their first teaser photo for “Butter”!

On May 10 at midnight KST, BTS released their first group teaser for their highly-anticipated new English-language single, which is set to drop on May 21.

“Butter” is due out on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Check out BTS’s concept clips for the upcoming single here, and stay tuned for more teasers!

In the meantime, watch BTS’s recent talk show special “Let’s BTS” with subtitles below:

Watch Now