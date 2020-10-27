BTS, EXO, And NCT 127 Nominated For 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards revealed its nominees!

BTS has grabbed a nomination for Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock, which they received ultimately 12 months’s ceremony. Their fellow nominees are Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

BTS, EXO, and NCT 127 are all up for the Favourite Social Artist award, alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. BTS has received the trophy two years in a row.

The 2020 American Music Awards airs on November 22 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Supply (1)