BTS Extends Record As “Map Of The Soul: Persona” Becomes Their 2nd Album To Go Gold In The United Kingdom

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” has reached gold standing within the United Kingdom!

On September Four native time, it was introduced that BTS’s mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona” has achieved gold BRIT certification. The album was launched in April 2019 and contains the title observe “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey.

BRIT Licensed awards are administered by the British Phonographic Trade, the commerce affiliation of the United Kingdom’s recorded music trade. A gold award is given to albums which have reached 100,000 items in gross sales.

That is BTS’s second album to go gold within the area, following “Love Your self: Reply,” which was the primary album by a Korean artist to realize the feat. Nonetheless the one Korean act with a gold album within the United Kingdom, BTS has now prolonged their document to 2 albums.

Congratulations to BTS!