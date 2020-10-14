BTS Extends Record As They Hit Landmark 200th Week At No. 1 On Billboard’s Social 50

BTS has now topped Billboard’s Social 50 chart for 200 weeks in complete!

The Social 50 chart ranks artists primarily based on knowledge from music analytics firm Subsequent Large Sound, and it exhibits the preferred artists on Fb, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia. It determines the rating by means of a mixture of weekly additions of mates/followers/followers with artist web page views and engagement.

Again in February, BTS broke Justin Bieber’s document for essentially the most nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Social 50 chart after they reigned on the high of the chart for the 164th week.

On the Social 50 chart for the week ending in October 17, BTS logs one other week on the high, bringing them to the milestone of 200 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

BTS first topped the Social 50 chart on the week of October 29, 2016. After a number of brief breaks of their reign after that, they haven’t fallen from No. 1 on the chart since July 29, 2017.

BTS will probably be performing on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14, and so they’re nominated for 2 awards: Prime Social Artist and Prime Duo/Group. BTS has taken the title of Prime Social Artist on the award present for three years in a row beginning in 2017, and so they additionally gained Prime/Duo Group final yr.

In the meantime, the group is gearing as much as make a comeback on November 20 with the album “BE.”

