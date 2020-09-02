BTS Extends Their Record For Groups As They Regain Top Spot On Billboard’s Artist 100 + Rises On Pop Songs Radio Airplay Chart And More

Along with making historical past by grabbing No. 1 on the Scorching 100 chart, BTS has risen on many Billboard charts for the week dated September 5!

It was beforehand introduced that BTS’s “Dynamite” is reigning over the Scorching 100 chart within the prime spot this week, with the group turning into the primary Korean act to take No. 1. The music additionally grabs No. 1 on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart and No. Three on the Streaming Songs chart.

“Dynamite” rises to No. 20 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart, after getting into at No. 30 final week.

BTS additionally rises again as much as the highest of the Artist 100, extending their report for essentially the most weeks on the prime amongst duos/teams. They’ve now been on the prime for seven non-consecutive weeks in whole. They stay at No. 1 on the Social 50 chart, of their 194th week at the highest.

“Dynamite” lands No. 2 on the Billboard Canadian Scorching 100 chart, and it’s No. 1 on the Canadian Digital Tune Gross sales chart.

There are three BTS albums on the Billboard 200 this week, with the chart rating the most well-liked albums in america throughout all genres.

Their newest album “Map of the Soul: 7” rises 46 spots to seize No. 29, in its 27th week on the chart. “Love Your self: Reply” additionally goes up 46 rankings to take No. 111 because it spends its 86th week on the chart. Their Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” takes No. 156 in its fourth week.

Over on the World Albums chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” rises to No. 1, “Love Your self: Reply” rises to No. 3, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 4, “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 7, “Love Your self: Tear” rises to No. 8, and “Love Your self: Her” re-enters to take No. 11.

Out of 25 rankings on the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart, 16 spots are taken by BTS tracks, led by “ON” because it re-enters at No. 1.

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)