BTS Faces Backlash in China Over Korean War Comments

Okay-pop supergroup BTS has risen to grow to be one of many world’s hottest musical acts, however simply three days earlier than its firm Large Hit Leisure’s large IPO, it was hit with an sudden stumbling block in the Chinese language market: a single sentence about world historical past that has despatched manufacturers fleeing.

In a speech to simply accept a prize earlier this week from the Korea Society, a New York-headquartered non-profit that seeks to construct mutual understanding between the U.S. and South Korea, band member RM mentioned: “We’ll all the time keep in mind the historical past of ache that our two nations shared collectively, and the sacrifices of numerous women and men.”

He added that it was particularly significant to simply accept the Basic James A. Van Fleet Award, which is awarded for many who have made “excellent contributions” to selling U.S.-Korea relations this 12 months, the seventieth anniversary of the Korean War.

Though he made no point out in any respect of China, Chinese language web customers and state-run media had been fast to slam the remark for not acknowledging the sacrifices of Chinese language troopers who fought with North Korea towards the U.S. and the South.

Hashtags claiming that “BTS humiliated China” had been trending in China Monday, with one person writing, “If you wish to generate profits in China it’s best to think about the emotions of Chinese language followers.” The tabloid-esque World Instances trumpeted that “the band’s completely one-sided angle to the Korean War hurst the emotions [of Chinese netizens] and negates historical past.”

Main firms Samsung, Hyundai and Fila seem to already be distancing themselves from BTS in China, showing to tug advertisements and merchandise affiliated with the group in what are doubtless makes an attempt to keep away from boycotts from passionately nationalistic Chinese language customers.

On Monday, a BTS collaboration special-edition purple smartphone disappeared from Samsung’s Chinese language web site and different Chinese language on-line gross sales platforms. Although BTS has been Fila’s model ambassador since 2019 and labored with Hyundai since 2018, each firms pulled mentions of the band from their official Chinese language social media accounts.

Even China’s international ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian chimed in on the matter Monday. Requested whether or not the ministry felt that RM’s remark was a “matter of nationwide dignity,” he mentioned: “All of us ought to study classes from historical past and sit up for the long run, maintain pricey peace and strengthen friendship.”

Large Hit Leisure will go public in Seoul on Oct. 15 with an preliminary public providing that’s anticipated to worth the agency at $4.1 billion, making it South Korea’s largest in three years. Final 12 months, the agency made 97% of its income from BTS.

China nonetheless unofficially bans the import of South Korean cultural merchandise, an motion that has lingered since 2017. It took place on account of Beijing’s anger on the nation’s deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile protection system. Imports of Korean movies are nonetheless not doable.

Though some Okay-pop artists have signed endorsement offers with Chinese language firms earlier this 12 months in what was seen as a possible signal of a thaw, a elevate of the ban in the close to future stays unlikely.

“There are indicators of optimism in contrast with 4 years in the past when Okay-pop stars had been faraway from ads. But it surely’s too early to interpret it as something greater than what it truly is,” Lim Dae-geun, a professor of Chinese language interpretation and translation at Hankuk College of Overseas Research in Seoul, informed the Korean Herald again in Could, noting that “regardless of the ban being a top-down order, there’s all the time been demand for Korean content material in China.”

With the rise of nationalist sentiment amongst younger customers stoked by main battle movies together with “Jingang Chuan,” a Korean War-set blockbuster helmed by Guan Hu (“The Eight Hundred”) and Frant Gwo (“The Wandering Earth”) set to launch Oct. 25, that would change.

Whereas the Chinese language web was busy bemoaning BTS’ supposed politics, the remainder of its fandom on Twitter, a platform blocked in China, was collectively celebrating its new chart information.

On Monday, BTS grew to become the primary Asian artist in historical past to concurrently maintain a tune at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Sizzling 100, with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo and BTS and the Okay-poppers’ first English-language single “Dynamite,” respectively.

They’re now one among simply 5 teams to have ever executed so, alongside The Beatles, The BeeGees, Outkast and the Black Eyed Peas, and the primary to take action globally for the reason that Black Eyed Peas in 2009.

“What I’ve realized from touring the world over is that our ideas aren’t so completely different even when we’re in completely different locations. The sensation of disappointment, anger, and being touched is analogous in every single place I am going,” mentioned band member Jung Kook in the identical Korea Society acceptance speech for which China is criticizing him.

“I hope that our music performs a job as a hyperlink that permits folks from all world wide to grasp and respect on one other.”