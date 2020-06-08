BTS’ Fan ARMY Matches Group’s $1 Million Black Lives Matter Donation – Variety

Shortly after it was revealed that BTS and Large Hit Leisure donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, the BTS ARMY, because the group’s legion of followers are identified, assembled and vowed to match the donation — which it did inside 24 hours.

The feat follows a current effort by Ok-pop followers to take over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter, drowning out white-supremacist messages with nonsensical or anti-racist posts, and likewise flooded the Dallas Police Division’s iWatch Dallas app with Ok-pop content material rather than footage of protestors. The strikes demonstrated followers’ formidable social-media energy and was met with vast approval on-line early Wednesday morning.

Equally, The BTS ARMY has earned its stripes as a large world affect and its effort to match the teams $1 million donation was completed inside a day of the information, hitting $1,026,531 with 35,609 donors. The donation undertaking was arrange by One In an Military, a gaggle of volunteers who’ve come collectively to assist organizations throughout the globe uniting of their love of BTS. They’ve been organizing month-to-month charity applications and had been capable of shortly put collectively a solution to monitor donations made by everybody in efforts to #MatchAMillion.

Identical to BTS, we had been capable of donate 1M {dollars} to assist fund: 💠bailouts for these arrested for protesting police brutality

💠black-led advocacy orgs preventing in opposition to systemic injustice

💠help for the bodily and psychological well being of the black commmunity — One in an ARMY⁷ Charity Venture 💜 (@OneInAnARMY) June 8, 2020

The exceptional accomplishment got here instantly after BTS closed out YouTube’s “Expensive Class of 2020” particular, the place the group, alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Woman Gaga and Taylor Swift, was among the many most featured friends on the widely-watched program. Further friends included Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and lots of extra. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama additionally made an look which marked the {couples}’ first time showing collectively on the identical digital stage as a part of a graduation ceremony.