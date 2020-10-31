BTS Gives A New Hint About Comeback With “Life Goes On” Teaser

BTS revealed extra about what’s in retailer with their much-anticipated comeback!

After sharing a primary idea picture and postcards to followers for his or her upcoming album “BE,” BTS launched a teaser on October 31 that options the textual content “Life Goes On.” Many followers are questioning if that is the identify of the title monitor for his or her new album.

“Life goes on” can be a phrase that the BTS members all acknowledged on the finish of their speech on the seventy fifth United Nations Common Meeting in September.

BTS has instantly taken half in creating their new album, together with not solely the music however additionally the idea, design, and extra. “BE” comes out on November 20.