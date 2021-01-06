General News

BTS Grabs 29th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read

BTS has scored the 29th trophy for his or her hit track “Dynamite”!

“Music Financial institution” didn’t air on January 1, and the present has now shared its rating for the first week of January.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is available in first with a complete rating of three,904. Their track “Life Goes On” is second with 2,863 factors, whereas Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon’s “What Do I Name You” is third with 2,536 factors.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch “Music Financial institution” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.