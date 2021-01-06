BTS Grabs 29th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”

BTS has scored the 29th trophy for his or her hit track “Dynamite”!

“Music Financial institution” didn’t air on January 1, and the present has now shared its rating for the first week of January.

BTS’s “Dynamite” is available in first with a complete rating of three,904. Their track “Life Goes On” is second with 2,863 factors, whereas Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon’s “What Do I Name You” is third with 2,536 factors.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch “Music Financial institution” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)