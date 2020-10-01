BTS Grabs 7 Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart + NCT 127, Stray Children, TXT, And BLACKPINK Score High Rankings

(*7*)BTS as soon as once more takes seven spots on Billboard’s World Albums chart!

(*7*)Billboard has now launched its World Albums chart for the week ending in October 3, and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” continues to carry No. 1. The album has now been on the prime for twenty-four weeks in whole, and it’s spent 31 weeks on the chart general.

(*7*)It’s adopted by “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 2 (109 weeks on the chart). NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” rises to No. 4 (29 weeks).

(*7*)BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is No. 5 (11 weeks) whereas “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 6 (76 weeks).

(*7*)Stray Children’ “IN生” (“In Life”) takes No. 7 (two weeks) and TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” is No. 8 (six weeks). BTS’s “Love Your self: Tear” stays at No. 10 (111 weeks).

(*7*)Stray Children’ “GO生” (“Go Reside”) re-enters the chart to take No. 11 (13 weeks) and BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 12 (47 weeks).

(*7*)BTS rounds off the chart as “Love Your self: Her” stays No. 14 (95 weeks) and “You By no means Stroll Alone” returns to seize No. 15 (77 weeks).

(*7*)Congratulations to all of the artists!

