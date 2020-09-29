BTS Guards No. 1 Spot With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 4

BTS’s “Dynamite” is the No. 1 music for the third straight week with an ideal rating of 1000! As well as, “Dynamite” has gathered 15 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BTS!
Up one spot to No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” that includes Selena Gomez. Hwasa’s “Maria” has a giant rebound this week, transferring again up seven spots to No. 3.
Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up one spot to No. 10 is “Bon voyage,” the primary solo hit by Oh My Woman’s YooA. “Bon voyage” is a dreamy and mystical dance monitor that expresses a magical journey within the jungle.
Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 4
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|12 (+1)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|13 (+2)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|14 (–)
|Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
|Zico
|15 (+4)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|16 (+4)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|17 (–)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|18 (-2)
|보라빛 밤 (pporappippam)
|Sunmi
|19 (+4)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|20 (new)
|Again Door
|Stray Children
|21 (+1)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|22 (new)
|축하해 (Blissful Birthday)
|OVAN
|23 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|24 (-3)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|25 (-21)
|Prison
|Taemin
|26 (new)
|Unhealthy Thought
|Moonbin & Sanha
|27 (new)
|내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me)
|Taeyeon
|28 (–)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|29 (-2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|30 (new)
|WANNA BE MYSELF
|MAMAMOO
|31 (-5)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|32 (-1)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|33 (+3)
|Open Thoughts
|Wonho
|34 (new)
|Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)
|fromis_9
|35 (+6)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|36 (-6)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person)
|Pleasure
|37 (-5)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|38 (-4)
|밤새 (All Evening Lengthy)
|Automotive, the backyard
|39 (-4)
|호랑이 (Tiger Inside)
|SuperM
|40 (+6)
|BOY
|TREASURE
|41 (-12)
|Obliviate
|Lovelyz
|42 (-9)
|아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)
|BOL4
|43 (-18)
|파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps)
|DAY6 (Even of Day)
|44 (-1)
|취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|45 (–)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|46 (+2)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
|47 (-10)
|B.A.D
|Tremendous Junior-D&E
|48 (-8)
|살았소 (I’m alive due to you)
|Kim Ho Joong
|49 (new)
|MADE FOR TWO
|VAV
|50 (new)
|보고싶다 (MISS YOU)
|B.O.Y
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
