BTS Guards No. 1 Spot With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 4

BTS’s “Dynamite” is the No. 1 music for the third straight week with an ideal rating of 1000! As well as, “Dynamite” has gathered 15 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Up one spot to No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” that includes Selena Gomez. Hwasa’s “Maria” has a giant rebound this week, transferring again up seven spots to No. 3.

Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up one spot to No. 10 is “Bon voyage,” the primary solo hit by Oh My Woman’s YooA. “Bon voyage” is a dreamy and mystical dance monitor that expresses a magical journey within the jungle.

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 4 Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 12 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 13 (+2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 14 (–) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico 15 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO 16 (+4) Into the I-LAND IU 17 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 18 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi 19 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 20 (new) Again Door Stray Children 21 (+1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do 22 (new) 축하해 (Blissful Birthday) OVAN 23 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 24 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 25 (-21) Prison Taemin 26 (new) Unhealthy Thought Moonbin & Sanha 27 (new) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon 28 (–) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 29 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 30 (new) WANNA BE MYSELF MAMAMOO 31 (-5) MORE & MORE TWICE 32 (-1) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 33 (+3) Open Thoughts Wonho 34 (new) Really feel Good (SECRET CODE) fromis_9 35 (+6) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 36 (-6) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person) Pleasure 37 (-5) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 38 (-4) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard 39 (-4) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM 40 (+6) BOY TREASURE 41 (-12) Obliviate Lovelyz 42 (-9) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4 43 (-18) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day) 44 (-1) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook (*4*) 45 (–) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 46 (+2) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae 47 (-10) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E 48 (-8) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong 49 (new) MADE FOR TWO VAV 50 (new) 보고싶다 (MISS YOU) B.O.Y

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%