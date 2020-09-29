General News

BTS Guards No. 1 Spot With “Dynamite”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, September Week 4

September 29, 2020
BTS’s “Dynamite” is the No. 1 music for the third straight week with an ideal rating of 1000! As well as, “Dynamite” has gathered 15 music present wins. Congratulations once more to BTS!

Up one spot to No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” that includes Selena Gomez. Hwasa’s “Maria” has a giant rebound this week, transferring again up seven spots to No. 3.

Just one music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Transferring up one spot to No. 10 is “Bon voyage,” the primary solo hit by Oh My Woman’s YooA. “Bon voyage” is a dreamy and mystical dance monitor that expresses a magical journey within the jungle.

Singles Music Chart – September 2020, Week 4

(*4*)

Rank Music Artist/Band
11 (+1) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
12 (+1) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
13 (+2) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello
14 (–) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Zico
15 (+4) METEOR CHANGMO
16 (+4) Into the I-LAND IU
17 (–) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June
18 (-2) 보라빛 밤 (pporappippam) Sunmi
19 (+4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU
20 (new) Again Door Stray Children
21 (+1) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like) Jeon Mi Do
22 (new) 축하해 (Blissful Birthday) OVAN
23 (+1) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
24 (-3) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger
25 (-21) Prison Taemin
26 (new) Unhealthy Thought Moonbin & Sanha
27 (new) 내일은 고백할게 (Kiss Me) Taeyeon
28 (–) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha
29 (-2) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max
30 (new) WANNA BE MYSELF MAMAMOO
31 (-5) MORE & MORE TWICE
32 (-1) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub
33 (+3) Open Thoughts Wonho
34 (new) Really feel Good (SECRET CODE) fromis_9
35 (+6) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink
36 (-6) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person) Pleasure
37 (-5) 시작 (Begin) Gaho
38 (-4) 밤새 (All Evening Lengthy) Automotive, the backyard
39 (-4) 호랑이 (Tiger Inside) SuperM
40 (+6) BOY TREASURE
41 (-12) Obliviate Lovelyz
42 (-9) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4
43 (-18) 파도가 끝나는 곳까지 (The place the ocean sleeps) DAY6 (Even of Day)
44 (-1) 취했나봐 (I believe, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook
45 (–) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel
46 (+2) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae
47 (-10) B.A.D Tremendous Junior-D&E
48 (-8) 살았소 (I’m alive due to you) Kim Ho Joong
49 (new) MADE FOR TWO VAV
50 (new) 보고싶다 (MISS YOU) B.O.Y

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

