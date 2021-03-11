BTS, H.E.R. and Extra: Grammy Week Schedule

Evidently, the 2021 Grammy Week is not going to be like ones we’ve identified up to now. Whereas it’s ordinarily per week of socializing, celebrating, events, concert events and (most of all) networking, this yr we’re going to should do all of it from residence, like we’ve needed to do just about every thing else for the previous yr. Added to that, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, penultimate occasion of Grammy Week since 1976, has been postponed till Could, since Davis got here down with Bell’s Palsy (from which he’s anticipated to make a full restoration).

With these caveats, there’s nonetheless loads of music, dialog and extra taking place on this digital Grammy Week — for more information, hyperlinks, RSVPs and whatnot, see https://www.grammy.com/occasions. The occasions under are free until in any other case famous, however please word that RSVPs are sometimes required.

The large present, after all, takes place on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m . PT on and will air on CBS.

Monday, March 8

Girls in the Combine

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Grammy Week formally kicks off with a brand new occasion titled “Girls within the Combine,” which goals to spotlight and amplify the voices of feminine producers, engineers, artists and executives within the music trade. Cyndi Lauper, Ingrid Andress, Sheila E. and MC Lyte and many others are scheduled to take part.

Grammy within the Colleges Fest

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Starting on Monday, “GITS Fest” is a four-day digital competition celebrating music and music training with performances by college students and professionals together with partaking, academic panels by artists, educators and different music professionals. Haim, H.E.R., PJ Morton and many extra are scheduled to take part.

Wednesday, March 10

The Inaugural Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

H.E.R., Yolanda Adams, PJ Morton and rapper and producer duo Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist will carry out at this occasion hosted by the Black Music Collective (BMC), a newly launched initiative by the Recording Academy. Along with performances, the occasion will function reflections from trade execs, together with Common Music Group EVP Jeff Harleston, veteran songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam, legendary producer Quincy Jones and former BET chief Debra Lee.

Thursday, March 11

Grammy U Masterclass With Tayla Parx

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Grammy nominee Tayla Parx will talk about the craft of songwriting and being a multi-faceted artist. The singer/ songwriter/ actress has penned tracks for Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, and Anderson.Paak, along with her solo profession as an artist.

Producers & Engineers Wing twentieth Anniversary Celebration

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Invite solely

This hour-long program will rejoice the 20-year milestone of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing with highlights from the previous twenty years and a glance into the longer term.

Pandora Dwell Countdown to the Grammy Awards

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Haim, Brittany Howard and Chika discuss origins, songwriting, genre-bending, the music trade and past – plus unique performances from all three.

Amazon Music’s ‘Rotation’ celebrates EMPIRE nominees on Twitch

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

EMPIRE Grammy nominees D Smoke, Freddie Gibbs and Free Nationals will take part in a 90-minute live performance occasion.

Friday, March 12

MusiCares Music on A Mission

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Ticketed Occasion

BTS, H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko will give new performances at this digital model of this annual live performance, which raises hundreds of thousands of {dollars} for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, which has distributed greater than $22 million in coronavirus reduction to music individuals up to now yr alone. The occasion can even air particular footage from the MusiCares vault, which incorporates songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty.

third Annual Leisure Legislation Initiative

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

*Invite solely

As at all times, the twenty third Annual Leisure Legislation Initiative Occasion & Scholarship Presentation will collect the nation’s most outstanding leisure attorneys to advertise dialogue and debate about probably the most compelling authorized points dealing with the music trade at this time. The occasion will honor the Black Leisure and Sports activities Legal professionals Affiliation — a nationally acknowledged chief in authorized training and skilled improvement inside the USA for attorneys and professionals within the leisure, sports activities and associated industries — with the 2021 Leisure Legislation Initiative Service Award.

Sunday, March 14

Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It’s not potential at hand out all 84 Grammy Awards throughout the televised ceremony, so for a few years the majority of the trophies have been given out throughout the afternoon earlier than the massive present on the Premiere Ceremony — typically known as the “pre-tel.”

Def Jam Recording artists and a number of Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko will host whereas performances embrace Nigerian singer Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, blues musician Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, pop-rock musician Poppy, and singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.