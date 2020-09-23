BTS In The Running For 2 Trophies At 2020 Billboard Music Awards + EXO And GOT7 Each Grab Nomination

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards has introduced its nominees!

On September 22, the Billboard Music Awards unveiled the nominees for this yr’s ceremony.

After BTS received the High Duo/Group award final yr, they’ve been nominated within the class as soon as once more. Fellow nominees are Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and Panic! At The Disco.

BTS has taken the title of High Social Artist on the award present for 3 years in a row, beginning in 2017. This yr, the nominees for the award are BTS, EXO, GOT7, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande. The High Social Artist award is a fan-voted class, and voting begins on October 1.

This yr’s awards are based mostly on the chart interval of March 23, 2019 by March 14, 2020. The present was initially scheduled for April 29 however was postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on October 14 native time on NBC.