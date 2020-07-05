BTS Is 1st Artist In History To Achieve 20 No. 1s On Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS has made historical past on the Billboard charts as soon as once more!

The group’s new Japanese pre-release observe “Keep Gold” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending in July 4, making it the group’s 20th track to prime the chart.

With this newest achievement, BTS has now damaged their very own report for essentially the most No. 1s achieved on the chart by any artist in historical past.

BTS beforehand topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with their songs “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Spring Day,” “Not Right now,” “DNA,” “MIC Drop,” “Don’t Depart Me,” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “2! 3!“, “Boy With Luv,” “Dream Glow,” “A Model New Day,” “All Evening,” “Heartbeat,” “Lights,” “Make It Proper,” “Black Swan,” and “ON.”

“Keep Gold” additionally marks BTS’s 89th track to make it into the highest 10 of the chart—one other Billboard report that they proceed to interrupt with every new hit.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the music video for “Keep Gold” beneath:

