BTS Is Taking The Stage For Performance At 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BTS, also called the group with the No. 1 track in the USA proper now, will probably be returning to the Billboard Music Awards stage!

BTS is acting on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” all this week with 5 completely different performances throughout 5 nights. In the course of the broadcast of the newest episode, when BTS carried out “HOME” on the present, a industrial was proven for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards that shares that the group will probably be performing on the ceremony!

That is the third yr in a row that BTS has carried out on the Billboard Music Awards, after they premiered “Faux Love” on the 2018 occasion, changing into the primary Korean artist to carry out on the ceremony. They then carried out “Boy With Luv” with Halsey on the 2019 present.

BTS is within the working for 2 trophies on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: High/Duo Group and High Social Artist. They grew to become the primary Korean artist to win the High/Duo Group award final yr, and it was their third yr in a row being topped as High Social Artist.

The group most just lately launched their large hit English-language single “Dynamite” in August, and it’s at the moment at No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 in its third complete week on the prime. It’s additionally a smash worldwide, with the track reigning on Billboard’s new International 200 and International Excl. U.S. charts. In Korea, “Dynamite” continues to comb all main music charts with a “good all-kill.”

BTS just lately introduced that their new album “BE” is popping out on November 20.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards airs on October 14.