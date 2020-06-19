BTS Is The Only Korean Artist On Rolling Stone’s List Of The Best Albums Of 2020 So Far

Rolling Stone has chosen BTS’s album as one among 2020’s greatest up to now!

On June 17, Rolling Stone shared their “The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far” checklist, which is unranked. Their picks of the yr’s most noteworthy releases options BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7,” which can be the one album from a Korean artist.

Relating to the album, Rolling Stone feedback, “‘Map of the Soul: 7’ is BTS’s most smashing album but, displaying off their mastery of various pop types from rap bangers to slow-dance ballads to post-Swedish electro-disco to prog-style philosophizing. The seven members have been collectively seven years, and it’s impressed them to sum up the place they’ve been at the same time as they look forward to their future.”

Is “Map of the Soul: 7” one among your favourite albums of the yr?

