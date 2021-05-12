BTS, ITZY, BLACKPINK, NCT, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 15!

BTS continued to dominate the chart this week, landing a total of seven albums in the top 15: “Map of the Soul: 7” remained No. 1, followed by “BE” at No. 3, “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 5, “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 6, “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 8, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 9, and “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 14.

Meanwhile, ITZY achieved their highest ranking on the World Albums chart to date with their new mini album “GUESS WHO,” which debuted at No. 2. Notably, ITZY also charted on the Billboard 200 for the very first time this week with “GUESS WHO,” which entered the chart at No. 148.

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” rose to No. 4 in its 31st week on the chart, while NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” stayed strong at No. 7 in its 30th week.

Four months after its release in January, (G)I-DLE’s “I burn” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s chart.

Finally, ENHYPEN’s “BORDER: CARNIVAL” came in at No. 13 in its second week on the chart, and SuperM’s “Super One” rounded out the top 15 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!